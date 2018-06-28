Blind Veteran Will Call President Obama and Mitt Romney

YUKON, OK - Emory Finefrock has been making calls for deaf veterans for years, but on Monday he will make some of his most important calls ever.

Finefrock and the Veterans Workshop, a charity organization for veterans, will call President Obama and presidential candidate Mitt Romney to raise awareness about a relay program for deaf veterans. The relay program involves blind veterans making phone calls for deaf veterans.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimates about 158,000 blind or deaf veterans living in the United States.

Finefrock will join Sarah Hill and KOMU 8 news at noon on Google+ hangout Monday.

To view the streaming newscast, click here.

Photo courtesy of Finefrock's Google+ account.