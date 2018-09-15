Blind Woman Uses Social Media in a Special Way

COLUMBIA - Jenni Palmer uses social media to keep in touch with friends, petition for what she believes in, and stay up to date on the world around her. Palmer is able to use social media sites like Twitter and Facebook even though she has been blind since birth.



Palmer uses JAWS, or "Job Access With Speech," to join in the social media frenzy. JAWS reads the messages and tweets so Palmer can hear them, rather than reading them.



JAWS is just one way the visually impaired can improve their lives.



"If you're blind, don't be afraid to get up and go after what you want. Get a job, an education, there are resources. There's no need to sit and feel sorry for yourself," said Palmer.



Palmer suggests using the mobile versions of social media websites because they are easier to navigate than standard versions.