Blood Drive Held in Honor of Fallen Officer

COLUMBIA - A memorial blood drive in honor of officer Molly Bowden was held Friday in honor of the officer who died on duty in 2005. The Columbia Police and Fire Departments along with community blood center are working to collect blood donations in memory of Officer Bowden. The collected blood will service 77 hospitals in Missouri and Kansas.

Bowden was shot in February of 2005 and needed 14 pints of donated blood at the time.