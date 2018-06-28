Blood drive honors fallen officer

COLUMBIA - The Officer Molly Bowden Memorial Blood Drive took place on Friday.

The public was encouraged to donate blood in memory of Officer Bowden who was shot and killed while conducting a routine traffic stop January 10, 2005. The 26-year-old was the first Columbia Police Officer killed in the line of duty.

If you would like to give blood at the Memorial Blood Drive you can stop by Grace Bible Church (601 Blue Ridge Road) until 6 p.m. Friday.