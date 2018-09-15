Blood Shortage

In fact, they say some places have less than a day's worth of blood. The biggest need is for types O negative, O positive and B negative.

Although officials say a blood shortage is typical of summertime, they worry the blood might run out.

"A lot of people have a false sense that the blood is just there, and it's not. The blood has to be voluntarily donated to be transfused into a patient, so, there's always a possibility that there could be a trauma at a hospital and that hospital doesn't have the blood and that is absolutely scary," said Lori Stone, Donor Recruitment Account Manager.

Anybody interested in donating can do so throughout the week. For more information on the Red Cross, click on the link above.