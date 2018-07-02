Blue-chip point guard hosts Mizzou staff

ST. LOUIS - 4-star prospect Courtney Ramey hosted the entire Mizzou basketball coaching staff for an in-home visit Tuesday evening.

Ramey is one of the most sought after uncommitted recruits in the nation. He is the Tigers' highest priority on the recruiting front for the 2018 class.

Ramey, a St. Louis native, hosted the University of Texas staff for an in-home visit Monday night. He was forced to postpone an in-home visit that was scheduled for Wednesday night with the University of Louisville due to complications with his travel plans to Philadelphia for the Allen Iverson Classic, a high school All-Star game in which he is playing.

Ramey would provide an immediate impact at point guard for the Tigers, a position the team struggled to get production from last season. Among the other schools still on Ramey's radar are Oklahoma State and Illinois.