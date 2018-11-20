Blue Jay Women Take Third In SLIAC Tennis Championships

ST. LOUIS - The Westminster College women's tennis squad finished third in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships with a 7-2 victory over Greenville College Saturday morning at the Dwight Davis Tennis Center.

This marks the 16th time in 21 years that the Blue Jay women have placed third or higher. They won SLIAC titles in 1992, 1994, 2006 and 2009.

Westminster (Mo.) 7, Greenville 2

Singles competition:

1. Sarah Heeter (WCWT) def. Jamie Harling (GCWT) 6-2, 6-3

2. Megan Slayton (WCWT) def. Katie Maurer (GCWT) 6-2, 6-0

3. Lara Banner (WCWT) def. Kristin Minshall (GCWT) 6-2, 6-0

4. Kristen Lynch (GCWT) def. Amy Osborn (WCWT) 6-1, 6-1

5. Kristen Fisher (WCWT) def. Kim Minshall (GCWT) 6-2, 3-6, 1-0 (10-6)

6. Accashia Thomas (WCWT) def. Chelsie Evans (GCWT) 6-3, 6-0

Doubles competition:

1. Heeter/Slayton (WCWT) def. Harling/Maurer (GCWT) 8-2

2. Banner/Osborn (WCWT) def. Kim Minshall/Kris Minshall (GCWT) 8-4

3. Lynch/Evans (GCWT) def. Fisher/Courtney Darkow (WCWT) 8-4

Meanwhile, the men's team had won six consecutive St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men's tennis titles entering this weekend's event, but that string was stopped with a 5-2 loss to Principia College Saturday at the Dwight Davis Tennis Center. The Blue Jays (12-10), who had won 11 of the past 12 tournaments, now share the all-time record with Principia with 11 titles each.

Principia 5, Westminster (Mo.) 2

Singles competition:

1. Paul Sanderude (PCMT) vs. Tony Stephenson (WCMT) 6-4, 3-5, unfinished

2. Jason Wissman (PCMT) def. Anthony Becker (WCMT) 6-0, 7-5

3. Nate Waters (PCMT) def. Alec Belden (WCMT) 3-6, 6-0, 6-1

4. Tyler Wollmershauser (WCMT) def. Weston Kalogeridis (PCMT) 6-0, 6-0

5. Kevin Hagenlocher (PCMT) def. David Berry (WCMT) 6-2, 6-1

6. Brian Wold (PCMT) vs. Justin Arnold (WCMT) 6-4, 4-6, 0-3, unfinished

Doubles competition:

1. Sanderude/Wissman (PCMT) def. Stephenson/Steven Yob (WCMT) 8-4

2. Waters/Kalogeridis (PCMT) def. Becker/Belden (WCMT) 8-6

3. T. Wollmershauser/Berry (WCMT) def. Hagenlocher/Wold (PCMT) 8-0