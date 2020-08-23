Blue Jays Eliminated, Season Comes to an End

HIGHLAND, IL -- The Westminster College baseball squad let an early lead and a late lead slip away and fell to Fontbonne University 8-7 in an elimination game of the 2012 St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Baseball Championships late Thursday at Glik Park. The Blue Jays, who lost to top-seeded Webster University 11-0 earlier Thursday, finish the season 15-23.



Early in the game it looked as if Westminster would stay alive in the double-elimination tournament. The 5-1 lead did not stand up and then the Blue Jays led 7-6 heading into the home half of the ninth inning. But, Fontbonne (20-22) scored two unearned runs to win the game. Sophomore Andy Pichler went 2-for-5 and scored three runs, junior Zeth Lavy went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs and senior Nick Hoag went 2-for-4 and scored a run to lead the Westminster offense. Junior Kevin Moritz (2-3) took the loss, allowing two unearned runs on three hits over two innings of relief of junior Tyler Ten Eyck.