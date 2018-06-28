Blue Jays Let SLIAC Series Sweep Slip Away

FULTON, MO -- After winning both ends of Saturday's St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) twin bill against Eureka College, the Westminster College baseball squad had a chance to earn a sweep the weekend series Sunday, but the Blue Jays couldn't hold an early 4-0 lead in a 7-6 loss.

Sophomore Andy Pichler and junior Kevin Moritz each recorded three hits and scored a pair of runs while junior Zeth Lavy and senior Nick Hoag each hit their first home runs of the season as the Blue Jays won Saturday's opener 11-6.

Junior Tyler Ten Eyck (4-4) got the win on the mound with relief from senior Brandon Zucker and freshman Tommy Bohnert. In Saturday's 10-8 nightcap victory, freshman Justin Whitaker went 3-for-5 with three RBI to highlight Westminster's 14 hit attack. Bohnert (1-2) picked up the win in relief and senior Mark Davidson recorded the save.

The Blue Jays (7-13, 3-5 SLIAC) couldn't sustain the momentum from Saturday and hold the 4-0 lead Sunday. After Eureka (4-13, 2-6 SLIAC) tied the score 4-4 the Blue Jays regained the lead but Eureka scored three runs in the eighth inning for the 7-6 victory. Whitaker went 2-for-3 and score three runs and Moritz hit his first homer of the season. Davidson (0-2) was the third pitcher of the day and took the loss in relief.