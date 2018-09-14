Blue Jays Nip Reeling Cardinals to Snap Four-Game Losing Skid

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Jose Bautista's major league-leading 23rd home run in the top of the ninth inning helped the Toronto Blue Jays snap a four-game losing streak with a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.

Bautista's one-out drive off Fernando Salas (4-2) barely cleared the wall in right field, landing just past the outstretched glove of a leaping Jon Jay and in the Cardinals' bullpen. He has homered in the last two games after hitting only one in a 22-game stretch.

Colby Rasmus and Matt Holliday homered for the Cardinals, who have lost 10 of 13 and are 1-3 without injured Albert Pujols.

Bautista doubled and scored in the first, flied out to the warning track in left and drew an intentional walk.