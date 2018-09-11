Blue Jays Split Pair With Kenyon

The Westminster baseball team continued its non-conference schedule in Ft. Myers, Florida with a doubleheader against Kenyon College on Thursday afternoon. Kenyon (10-2) brought a six game win streak into the matchup.Westminster won game one of the doubleheader, 12-8, and racked up 15 hits.The Blue Jays got on the board first in the bottom of the second inning when Tyler Branneky tripled to start the inning and scored from Tim Chambliss. Kenyon answered in the top of the third when J. Dunn singled in A. Dunn.The Blue Jays were able to manufacture another run in the bottom of the third when Cam Backes singled up the middle, Deion Hughes bunted him to second, and Danton Hughes drove Backes home with a single up the middle.Kenyon was able to answer in top of the fourth with one run. Westminster's bats caught fire in the bottom of the fifth, plating six and capped off by a two RBI single by Backes scoring Jake Holtgraewe and Chambliss.Kenyon did not go down without a fight, as they were able to score four off a grand slam by Hardacker in the top of the sixth. The Blue Jays still held the 6-4 lead.The Blue Jays were able to answer in the bottom of the sixth with four runs of their own. Danton Hughes started the inning off with a double, and was driven in by Justin Whitaker. Whitaker would later score on single by Holtgraewe, and Backes would single in Holtgraewe. Chambliss also hit a single and scored during the inning.Nolan Lark started the game and pitched 3 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run. Will Miller was credited with the win after relief pitching 1 1/3 innings and not allowing a run. Danton Hughes and Backes led the way for the offense with three hits apiece. Backes and Chambliss both had three RBIs each. Kenyon won the second game 10-9 with a walk off infield single in the bottom of the ninth. Westminster entered the top of the ninth down one run, 8-9. Whitaker got a one out single to start the rally, followed by a Matt Mallette hit by pitch and a Chambliss single to load the bases. A pinch-hit RBI sac fly by Ben Schwarz tied up the game at 9.In the bottom of the ninth, the Lords lead-off hitter reached on an error, proceeded to second on a passed ball, and made it to third on another pass ball, forcing the Blue Jays to load the bases. With one out and the bases loaded, the number three hitter got the winning hit on an infield single. The Blue Jays were able to outhit the Lords 15-8 in Game two. Zeth Lavy and Whitaker led Westminster's offense with three hits apiece.Westminster will play Friday at 10:00 a.m. Friday against St. Lawrence in the last game of the Gene Cusic Classic.