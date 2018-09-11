Blue Jays Split Pair With Kenyon

5 years 5 months 4 weeks ago Thursday, March 14 2013 Mar 14, 2013 Thursday, March 14, 2013 9:57:15 PM CDT March 14, 2013 in Baseball
Source: Westminster College

The Westminster baseball team continued its non-conference schedule in Ft. Myers, Florida with a doubleheader against Kenyon College on Thursday afternoon. Kenyon (10-2) brought a six game win streak into the matchup.Westminster won game one of the doubleheader, 12-8, and racked up 15 hits.The Blue Jays got on the board first in the bottom of the second inning when Tyler Branneky tripled to start the inning and scored from Tim Chambliss. Kenyon answered in the top of the third when J. Dunn singled in A. Dunn.The Blue Jays were able to manufacture another run in the bottom of the third when Cam Backes singled up the middle, Deion Hughes bunted him to second, and Danton Hughes drove Backes home with a single up the middle.Kenyon was able to answer in top of the fourth with one run. Westminster's bats caught fire in the bottom of the fifth, plating six and capped off by a two RBI single by Backes scoring Jake Holtgraewe and Chambliss.Kenyon did not go down without a fight, as they were able to score four off a grand slam by Hardacker in the top of the sixth. The Blue Jays still held the 6-4 lead.The Blue Jays were able to answer in the bottom of the sixth with four runs of their own. Danton Hughes started the inning off with a double, and was driven in by Justin Whitaker. Whitaker would later score on single by Holtgraewe, and Backes would single in Holtgraewe. Chambliss also hit a single and scored during the inning.Nolan Lark started the game and pitched 3 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run. Will Miller was credited with the win after relief pitching 1 1/3 innings and not allowing a run. Danton Hughes and Backes led the way for the offense with three hits apiece. Backes and Chambliss both had three RBIs each. Kenyon won the second game 10-9 with a walk off infield single in the bottom of the ninth. Westminster entered the top of the ninth down one run, 8-9. Whitaker got a one out single to start the rally, followed by a Matt Mallette hit by pitch and a Chambliss single to load the bases. A pinch-hit RBI sac fly by Ben Schwarz tied up the game at 9.In the bottom of the ninth, the Lords lead-off hitter reached on an error, proceeded to second on a passed ball, and made it to third on another pass ball, forcing the Blue Jays to load the bases. With one out and the bases loaded, the number three hitter got the winning hit on an infield single. The Blue Jays were able to outhit the Lords 15-8 in Game two. Zeth Lavy and Whitaker led Westminster's offense with three hits apiece.Westminster will play Friday at 10:00 a.m. Friday against St. Lawrence in the last game of the Gene Cusic Classic.

More News

Grid
List

Trump cancels Missouri rally as Hurricane Florence nears
Trump cancels Missouri rally as Hurricane Florence nears
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — President Donald Trump is canceling a campaign rally in Missouri as a potentially catastrophic hurricane... More >>
14 minutes ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 10:18:43 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Hurricane Florence, already a monster, is due to strengthen as 1 million people are told to flee the US East Coast
Hurricane Florence, already a monster, is due to strengthen as 1 million people are told to flee the US East Coast
(CNN) -- The southern East Coast of the United States is bracing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence, as the... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 9:21:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Task Force 1 deploying to North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence
Task Force 1 deploying to North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force 1 will deploy to Raleigh, North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence, the team confirmed Tuesday... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 8:41:49 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

New Columbia hospital to host job fair Tuesday and Wednesday
New Columbia hospital to host job fair Tuesday and Wednesday
COLUMBIA - A new Columbia hospital is hosting a job fair Tuesday and Wednesday at The Broadway in downtown Columbia.... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 3:20:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

US marks 9/11 anniversary; Trump to mark it at Pa. memorial
US marks 9/11 anniversary; Trump to mark it at Pa. memorial
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are commemorating the Sept. 11 terror attacks with somber tributes, volunteer projects and a new... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 10:15:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

New Columbia middle school might change school zoning
New Columbia middle school might change school zoning
COLUMBIA - Attendance areas may be different for some middle school students depending on where they live when the 2019-2020... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 9:26:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Court ruling may end Planned Parenthood services in Columbia
Court ruling may end Planned Parenthood services in Columbia
COLUMBIA - A ruling from the Eighth Circuit Court in St. Louis threatens to shut down abortion services in Planned... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 7:36:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Potential changes to STEM education affect Missouri schools
Potential changes to STEM education affect Missouri schools
JEFFERSON CITY - A special legislative session could cause changes to STEM education in schools throughout Missouri. The bill... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 6:29:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Missouri Task Force 1 sends three members to North Carolina to prepare for hurricane
Missouri Task Force 1 sends three members to North Carolina to prepare for hurricane
COLUMBIA - Three members of The Missouri Task Force 1 are headed to Raleigh, North Carolina to help with preparations... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 5:16:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Nielsen: Election security among biggest security threats
Nielsen: Election security among biggest security threats
ST. LOUIS (AP) — U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen says risks to election security are now among the "principal... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 4:55:54 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Kansas City man pleads guilty in kidnap-torture case
Kansas City man pleads guilty in kidnap-torture case
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 76-year-old Kansas City man pleaded guilty to participating in a drug-related kidnapping and torture of... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 4:49:28 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Judge denies University of Missouri motion in animal research lawsuit
Judge denies University of Missouri motion in animal research lawsuit
COLUMBIA - A judge ruled Friday against the University of Missouri's motion for summary judgement in a lawsuit related to... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 3:51:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Lawmakers begin work on two problematic bills in special session
Lawmakers begin work on two problematic bills in special session
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers were called in Monday morning for the start of a special session to address two... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 3:09:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Feds: Ex-Washington University official embezzled $300,000
Feds: Ex-Washington University official embezzled $300,000
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal prosecutors allege the former business director of Washington University's Division of Medical Education embezzled about... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 3:07:47 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri communities honor the lives of 9/11 firefighters
Mid-Missouri communities honor the lives of 9/11 firefighters
COLUMBIA - People in mid-Missouri are coming together to remember the lives that were lost on Sept. 11, 2001. ... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 3:06:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man pleads guilty in Halloween 2016 murder
Jefferson City man pleads guilty in Halloween 2016 murder
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 21-year-old man charged in the death of a Jefferson City man on Halloween 2016... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 1:59:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Federal judges: Missouri PAC donation ban unconstitutional
Federal judges: Missouri PAC donation ban unconstitutional
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a lower court ruling in favor of allowing... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 11:02:00 AM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Woman killed when car strikes home in Missouri
Woman killed when car strikes home in Missouri
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a driver has crashed into a St. Joseph house after fleeing from police... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 10:19:00 AM CDT September 10, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 69°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
11am 75°
12pm 77°
1pm 79°
2pm 80°