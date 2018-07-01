Blue Jays Sweep Principia College in Doubleheader

FULTON, MO -- Westminster College used timely hitting, errors and solid pitching to sweep a St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) softball doubleheader from Principia College Thursday. Westminster won 5-0 and 7-2.



The Blue Jays (11-13, 5-3 SLIAC) got all the runs they needed in the first inning of the 5-0 opening-game win. Junior Talisha Washington walked and with one out sophomore Rai'an Harris bounced a deep shot off the top the fence in center field for her first home run of the season. Westminster would score three unearned runs for the final margin to back the three-hit, nine strike out pitching performance of sophomore Sarah Schneider (5-6).



Junior Kenna Cornelson went 2-for-3 with two two-out doubles and drove in four runs in Westminster's 7-2 victory in the nightcap. Sophomore Becca Rose scored a pair of runs and sophomore Brittany Lee (6-6) picked up the pitching win, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out 11 batters.