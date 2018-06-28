Blue Note Beats Start of Smoking Ban

The Blue Note already is smoke-free, hoping that employees and customers will have adjusted to the ban when it takes effect Jan. 9.

"I think it still should be the business owner's decision to let people smoke or not smoke," explained Blue Note owner Richard King. "But, since it's an ordinance now, we just thought, 'Let's not mess around with it and let's cooperate.'"

The ban prohibits smoking inside and 20 feet from the entrances of restaurants, bars and other public places. So, King is considering a designated smoking area near the Blue Note's doors to the side alley.

"They are all exits, they are not used for entrances into the building," he added. "So, what we think we're going to do is pop those doors open and build a little area where people can smoke their cigarettes."

King also is considering making his other bar, Mojo's, smoke-free before the ban takes effect early next year.