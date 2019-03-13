Blue ribbon panel introduced for Missouri hyperloop project

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri is taking further steps toward a proposed high-speed, high-tech route that would connect Kansas City, Columbia and St. Louis.

House Speaker Elijah Haahr announced the formation of the special Blue Ribbon Panel to work on a plan for the Hyperloop project.

"One hundred years ago, Missouri was the gateway to the west because we created the interstate system here, now we want to be the gateway to the world and start the hyperloop here," he said.

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, R-Jefferson City will be the chair of the Blue Ribbon Panel. He wants the committee to move quickly.

"It's a very short time. We are not one of those committees that will be doing this for three or four years. We will try to wrap up and have recommendations to the speaker early this fall," he said.

Haahr addressed current infrastructure improvements to I-70, pushing for new ideas of the future.

"The important thing to remember here is, in our opinion, looking 100 years down the road. Funding our current infrastructure is important in the short term, finding the next mode of transportation is important in the long-term," he said.

There is currently no funding in the budget for the project. The panel says they will be working toward a solid foundation before money is involved.

"Before we would expend any public money, we would want to have concrete plans to go before it," Haahr said.

The panel also highlighted the uniqueness of this project happening in Missouri.

"We have a flat state that connects two major-metropolitan areas with a world-class university right in the middle of it," Haahr said.

On a larger scale, the value of the hyperloop in Missouri opens opportunity for the rest of the nation.

"If we were able to build this and it was successful, you can go anywhere from here. We can go to Chicago, we could go to Denver, we can start building out from here," he said.

Members of the Blue Ribbon Panel include Sen. Caleb Rowden, Sen. Brian Williams, Rep. Travis Fitzwater, Rep. Derek Grier, Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, Director of Economic Development Rob Dixon, University of Missouri President Mun Choi, as well as a number of private sector leaders and subject matter experts from around the state.