Blue Springs man arrested for stealing semi-truck trailer

MONITEAU COUNTY - A Blue Springs man has been arrested in connection to a $62,500 trailer stolen in late July in mid-Missouri.

On Oct. 8, a concerned citizen called in to the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office saying they saw the subject in question driving on Interstate 70. The Sheriff's Office was able to relay the sighting to the Missouri State Highway Patrol who then apprehended Jason R. Maynard, 42.

While in custody, Maynard admitted to stealing the trailer in Tipton on July 28, 2019, and gave officers the location of the stolen item. It was then given back to the original owners at Martin Energy Group.

Maynard has officially been charged with Theft/Stealing $25,000.00 or more, and his bond is set at $50,000.