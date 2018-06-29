Blue Springs Man Killed in Work Accident

By: The Associated Press

BLUE SPRINGS (AP) - A 24-year-old man has died after being pinned beneath the bucket a front-end loader at a Kansas City area business.

The Kansas City Star reports authorities identified the victim of the Thursday accident as Michael B. Fisher of Blue Springs.

Sgt. Ronda Montgomery, spokeswoman for the Jackson County Sheriff's office, said the cause of death hasn't been determined and the accident remains under investigation.

According to initial reports, Fisher was helping place a glass door on the loader at a Blue Springs business when the bucket lowered on top of him. Montgomery said he was pronounced dead at the scene.