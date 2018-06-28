Blue Springs teen killed in Friday night shooting

BLUE SPRINGS (AP) - Police in the Kansas City suburb of Blue Springs say a teenager has been shot and killed.

Police say 18-year-old Jack Price, of Blue Springs, died Friday night. Officers were called to the scene on Northwest Vesper Street around 9:30 p.m. and found Price gravely injured. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Police had not announced any arrests by mid-afternoon Saturday. Investigators told the Kansas City Star that they were looking into some strong leads and had identified two people of interest.