Blue Tiger Spring Game Will Be Held On Saturday

JEFFERSON CITY -- The Lincoln football team's annual spring game will be held at Dwight T. Reed Stadium on Saturday, April 28 at 4:00 p.m. CDT. The scrimmage, which annually marks the end of the Blue Tigers' spring practice season, will be open to the public with free admission.

A number of raffles and give-aways will take place for fans of all ages during the spring game. One lucky local elementary school student will win a pizza party for his or her class. Another fan will win $1,000 to be given to the elementary school of their choice. Lincoln University students will have the chance to win an iPod during the festivities while other fans will have the opportunity to win tickets to one of this fall's five LU home games.

Prior to the spring game, the Blue Tigers will host a youth football camp for area kids in second through eighth games. Members of the Blue Tiger football team, under the direction of head coach Mike Jones, will work each attending student, teaching them basic fundamentals of the sport. Every participant will receive a camp t-shirt, hot dogs and chips after the camp and a ticket into the spring game, where they will be recognized at a special halftime ceremony.

The youth football camp is the result of a partnership between the Lincoln football team and the Jefferson City YMCA. Registration costs $20 per participant and can be done through the YMCA at any of the Firley, Knowles or West Facilities or online (www.jcymca.org). Campers can also register through the Jefferson City Department of Parks and Recreation, located at 427 Monroe or online (www.jeffcitymo.org/parks).