Blue Tiger Women No. 2, Men No. 4 in Latest Track & Field Poll

JEFFERSON CITY -- The Lincoln women's outdoor track & field is now ranked No. 2 in the country while the men's team is now No. 4 according to the latest United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association's Division II National Poll, released on Tuesday. Both top-five rankings come on the heels of the MIAA Championships, where the Blue Tigers won its second consecutive women's title while finishing third on the men's side.

Lincoln's women earned 271.35 points to claim their No. 2 ranking, finishing less than nine points behind this week's top-ranked team, Grand Valley State (280.94). Adams State is currently slotted at No. 3 (189.65) while fellow MIAA school Central Missouri is No. 4 (186.10) and Grand Canyon is ranked No. 5 (120.24). Only one other MIAA team cracked this week's poll, as Pittsburg State earned 50.47 points to check in at No. 22.

In the men's poll, Lincoln earned 161.15 points, earning the No. 4 ranking in this week's listings. The Blue Tigers lead four MIAA squads ranked in this week's poll, which ties the Lone Star Conference for the most teams from the same league in this week's top 25. Pittsburg State, which won the MIAA championship last weekend, earned 136.23 points to check in at No. 7 while Central Missouri is next at No. 8 (133.46). Missouri Southern was also ranked this week, coming in at No. 19 after receiving 60.25 points.

Leading the men's poll this week is Adams State, which claimed the top spot with 210.54 points. Saint Augustine's is second (188.68 points) while Abilene Christian is ranked No. 3 (186.19 points). Western State rounds out the top five, having received 140.19 points.

According to the USTFCCA website, the organization compiles its national team rankings by "mathematical formulae based on national descending order lists and data taken from previous seasons. The purpose and methodology of the rankings is to create an index that showcases the teams that have the best potential of achieving the top spots in the national-team race."

Both Lincoln track & field teams are led by head coach Victor Thomas.