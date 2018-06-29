Blue Tiger Women Ranked No. 3, LU Men Slotted No. 10

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. -- The Lincoln women's track & field team remained the No. 3 program in the country while the Blue Tiger men dropped a spot to No. 10 in the latest United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Division II poll, released on Tuesday (Jan. 29). Both Blue Tiger teams continue to be the highest-ranked MIAA programs in the weekly USTFCCCA national poll.

The Lincoln women claimed 168.69 points in this week's edition of the poll to be ranked No. 3 for the third-consecutive voting period. The Blue Tigers were one of just two MIAA programs to make an appearance in this week's rankings, joining Central Missouri, which is slotted No. 10 (68.07 points). Grand Valley State, which has held the No. 1 ranking all season, retained the top spot in the poll, receiving 228.60 points. Adams State garnered 185.83 points to be ranked second while Grand Canyon is fourth (131.50) and the Academy of Art is fifth (129.19).

On the men's side, Lincoln moved down to No. 10 after earning 85.59 points in this week's rankings. The Blue Tigers were one of five MIAA programs to warrant a mention in this week's rankings, and were once again the highest-ranked league program, with Central Missouri coming in next at No. 13 (67.43 points). Emporia State checks in a 17th (52.93) while Pittsburg State is 20th (45.60) and Missouri Southern is 23rd (37.41). The five ranked MIAA programs are the most by any conference in this week's rankings.

Leading the men's poll this week is Adams State, which earned 209.85 points to supplant Grand Canyon at the top spot. Grand Canyon dropped to second in the poll, tallying 183.05 points, while Saint Augustine's is third (176.03) and Ashland is fourth (131.44). Massachusetts-Lowell rounds out the top five in the men's poll, earning 100.12 points to check in at No. 5.

According to the USTFCCA website, the organization compiles its national team rankings by "mathematical formulae based on national descending order lists and data taken from previous seasons. For the preseason ranking and early-season rankings, data will be taken from previous seasons as well as the current season. The purpose and methodology of the rankings is to create an index that showcases the teams that have the best potential of achieving the top spots in the national-team race."

Both Blue Tiger indoor track & field teams, led by head coach Victor Thomas and assistant coach Ailene Smith, will travel to Lincoln, Neb. this weekend to compete in the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational. The meet, hosted by the University of Nebraska, will take place on Friday and Saturday.