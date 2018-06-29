Blue Tiger Women Remain No. 2, LU Men Move to No. 12

JEFFERSON CITY — For the second consecutive week, the Lincoln University Women's indoor track and field team remained ranked at the No. 2 spot in the latest United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Division II National Poll, released Monday. One the Men's side, the team came in at No. 12.

The women's squad LU only trails Grand Valley State, which has been ranked No. 1 all season. The only other MIAA team to be ranked in USTFCCCA's top 25 women's teams is Central Missouri at No. 10.

On the men's side, the Blue Tigers are the highest ranked MIAA team. The other three MIAA are ranked consecutively with No. 14 Emporia State, Central Missouri, and Pittsburg State.