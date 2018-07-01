Blue Tigers Add Junior College Transfer

JEFFERSON CITY - Kyler Steadman, a guard from Neosho County Community College in Chanute, Kan., has decided to play basketball for the Blue Tigers of Lincoln University this fall.

Steadman enters Lincoln as a junior with two years of eligibility remaining after signing a National Letter of Intent to the school.

Steadman played in all 32 games for the Neosho County Panthers last season while averaging 10.8 points per game. Steadman also helped lead the Panthers to a 21-11 record and their first postseason win in nine years.

Lincoln Men's Basketball Coach John Moseley recognized the level of competition Steadman faced in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference and his team-oriented attitude.

"Kyler played in one of the best junior college conferences in the country, and his coaches believed that he could have easily averaged 20 points per game," Moseley said. "Instead, he sacrificed for the good of the team. We are thrilled to add a player like that to our team, and we are excited that he has decided to become a member of the Blue Tiger family."

Steadman will major in accounting at Lincoln.