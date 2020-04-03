Blue Tigers Sweep MIAA Track Athlete of the Week

JEFFERSON CITY - For the second week in a row, Lincoln track & field swept the MIAA's Track Athlete of Week awards, as Jermaine Blake was honored on the men's side and Twishana Williams was recognized on the women's side.

The league office announced both honors, which were voted upon by panels of select conference sports information directors on Tuesday.

Blake, who was the only Division II athlete competing in that race, finished with a provisional qualifying time that ranks second in the MIAA. He also helped set the top mark in the league, and the third-fastest in the country, in the 4x400m relay. In that event, he teamed with Roger Blake, Winston Edwards and Michael Ashley to help Lincoln finish fourth behind three Division I programs in 3:14.01. Blake, a middle distance runner, is a senior from Manchester, Jamaica.

Williams won two events at the Missouri Invitational on Friday, including setting the MIAA's second-fastest time in the 3,000m. Williams was just one of two non-Division I athletes to finish in the top 10 of that event, winning the race in 10:12.23, a full second faster than the second-place competitor. Williams also won the mile, again finishing as just one of two non-DI athletes in the top-10 with a time of 5:09.41. Williams is a senior distance runner from St. Catherine, Jamaica.

This is the second MIAA Men's Track Athlete of the Week award for Blake, who was previously recognized on Feb. 12, 2013. Williams, meanwhile, earns her fifth career MIAA Women's Track Athlete of the Week honor, but first of the 2013-14 season. Williams claimed the honor in both of the first two voting periods of the 2012-13 indoor season and was also recognized twice during the 2011-12 indoor campaign. This week's award does mark the second overall athlete of the week accolade for Williams this academic year, however, as she was also named MIAA Cross Country Athlete of the Week last fall.

Lincoln also swept the MIAA's Men's and Women's Track Athlete of the Week honors last week, as Romel Lewis and Donna-Lee Hylton were both honored for performances at the GVSU Five-Way (Feb. 1). For the season, the LU men have been recognized by the league twice while the women's team has earned a total of seven athlete of the week awards.

Both Blue Tiger track & field teams will be in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday (Feb. 15) for the Fred Wilt Invitational, which will be hosted by Purude University. Additionally, a few athletes from the women's team will be in Bloomington, Ind. for Indiana University's Hoosier Hills, which will take place on Friday and Saturday (Feb. 14-15).