Blues allow late goal, lose to Predators again

NASHVILLE - After gathering a loose puck along the left boards of his offensive zone, Predators center Kyle Turris worked his way into a crowded slot and snapped a shot past the glove of Blues goalie Jordan Binnington, giving Nashville a 2-1 lead with 2:12 to go in the third.

That goal proved to be the difference in the game on Sunday evening in Nashville, capping off a back-to-back sweep for the Predators over the Blues. St. Louis is now tied for first place in the Central Division and the Western Conference after the Dallas Stars earned a critical point in Ottowa, falling to the Senators in overtime.

Turris sniped the game-winning goal past Binnington, but the Predators owe this close victory to the impeccable third-period play of goaltender Pekka Rinne. The Blues came at Rinne with a flurry of scoring opportunities at the front of the net, many involving second and third rebound chances, but the 14-year veteran stopped them all.

Throughout the night, Rinne withstood a 39-shot barrage from the Blues, a total that dwarfed the 24 that Binnington faced. Their only tally was a Tyler Bozak pass to the front of the net that deflected off a Nashville defender and in.

With two wins in two nights over St. Louis, the Predators positioned themselves incredibly well for a playoff push. Nashville remains a single point behind the Arizona Coyotes for the second wild card spot in the West, but they have three games in hand.

The Blues are back in action on Tuesday, when they return home to face the last place New Jersey Devils.