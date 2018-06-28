Blues & Oshie Agree on One-Year Extension

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Blues and T.J. Oshie have agreed on a one-year contract extension worth $2.35 million. He would have become a restricted free agent Friday. The 24-year-old center and the Blues avoided salaray arbitration.

Oshie was the team's No. 1 pick (24th overall) in the 2005 NFL entry draft. He completed his third season, finishing with 12 goals and 22 assists in 34 games. He missed 31 games early in the season with a broken left ankle and another two games because of discplinary action.

Oshie has played in 182 over three seasons with the Blues, totaling 44 goals and 77 assists.