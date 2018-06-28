Blues Back in Columbia Streets

COLUMBIA - Roots 'N Blues Hits 'N BBQ Festival is in its fourth year. Event organizers expect more than 75,000 people to heard downtown for the festival Oct. 1 and 2. Street closings may interfere with your daily commute.

The City of Columbia will shut down parts of Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, Seventh, Cherry, Elm, and Locust Streets.

The roads will reopen early Sunday morning. Parking in all city parking garages will be free. There is also a shuttle that will run from the Reactor Field parking on South Providence Road. Anyone over 12 must pay $3 to ride.

Tickets are required again this year. Attendance dropped from the first years to last year after festival coordinators began charging admission. Last year, admission was required because additional funds were needed to cover all the costs. However coordinators said the number of hotel rooms reserved for the weekend have been increasing each year. Tickets to the event are $18 for a one-day pass, $28 for the weekend pass and each will include a $3 service fee.