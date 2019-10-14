Blues battle early, overpowered in third period

MONTREAL - The St. Louis Blues lost 6-3 to the Montreal Canadiens Saturday night, their first loss of the season.

It was a back and forth battle throughout the first two periods. The score was 2-1 in favor of the Canadiens at the end of the first period. The Blues opened the second period with goals from Sammy Blais and Vince Dunn to take a 3-2 lead.

Montreal's Phillip Danault knotted the game up at three goals apiece at the end of the second period. The Canadiens would score three more within a stretch of 10 minutes in the third period to blow the game open.

The Blues were held without a goal the rest of the way, ultimately falling 6-3. This is their first defeat of the year after starting the season 3-0-1.

St. Louis finishes its four game road trip with a matchup against the Islanders in New York on Sunday.