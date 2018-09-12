Blues Beat Blackhawks In Hitchcock's Debut

6 years 10 months 3 days ago Tuesday, November 08 2011 Nov 8, 2011 Tuesday, November 08, 2011 9:18:00 PM CST November 08, 2011 in Sports
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Jaroslav Halak shrugged off his shaky start to the season, making 29 saves as the St. Louis Blues won coach Ken Hitchcock's debut with a 3-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

Chris Stewart scored on the power play to end a 10-game goal drought. Vladimir Sobotka and T.J. Oshie also scored and Barret Jackman had two assists for the Blues, whose 6-7 start cost coach Davis Payne his job. Stewart's deflection in the second period was only the fourth goal in 41 power-play opportunities for St. Louis, which entered as the NHL's worst team with the man advantage.

At his introductory news conference Monday morning, Hitchcock said it would take only one practice to fix the power play.

