Blues beat Canucks, ready for playoffs
ST. LOUIS - The Blues downed the Vancouver Canucks Saturday to cap off their regular season. After clinching a playoff spot late last month, they're now prepping for the postseason and still waiting to see who they draw.
Saturday's game ended in a shootout, with Jordan Binnington stopping both shots he saw. This is thus a fitting way to cap off what has been a breakout season for the goalie.
St. Louis found itself in last place in the central in January but sparked by an 11-game winning streak to start February, they secured a playoff spot in March.
The Stanley Cup Playoffs start next week.
More News
Grid
List
KANSAS CITY — The county that's home to the Kansas City Chiefs is moving forward with a plan to remove... More >>
in
JOPLIN — The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is monitoring five manufacturers in Joplin for odor levels after receiving continuing... More >>
in
Columbia Police responded to a suspected shots fired call near My House Nightclub & Sports Bar in downtown Columbia. ... More >>
in
OSAGE COUNTY - A man had to be airlifted to Columbia after his motorcycle overturned Saturday afternoon, according to the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating after locating shell casings downtown early Saturday morning. City spokesperson Steven Sapp said officers... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Participants of MizzouThon, a dancing marathon on MU's campus, shouted "FTK," or "for the kids," throughout the day... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Regional Airport insisted on Saturday night that its only working runway is safe. This after American Airlines... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - The 28th annual Big Muddy Folk Festival continued Saturday, bringing together musicians from across the country. Cathy... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation and TreeKeepers, city volunteers who agree to help maintain trees, handed out hundreds of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Historic Preservation Commission held its first community meeting of the year Saturday at the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A year after receiving breast cancer diagnoses, four survivors' friendships have bloomed to create a positive impact... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Citizens Police Review Board on Saturday learned about department procedures from Columbia police officers. Officers educated... More >>
in
ST. CHARLES (AP) — An eastern Missouri man has been arrested after authorities say he threatened Missouri Republican U.S. Sen.... More >>
in
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (AP) — An 18-year-old Perryville student has been charged with threatening to "shoot up" Perryville High School. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The mayor of a Missouri city that's being sued for allegedly using traffic ticket quotas says... More >>
in
MACKS CREEK- Camden County deputies arrested a woman Thursday, saying she doused a man with lighter fluid and tried to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Some future MU freshmen may find themselves living off-campus instead of in traditional residence halls, because of increased... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After two incidents involving intruders claiming to be officers, police are reminding the community how to properly identify... More >>
in