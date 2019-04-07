Blues beat Canucks, ready for playoffs

ST. LOUIS - The Blues downed the Vancouver Canucks Saturday to cap off their regular season. After clinching a playoff spot late last month, they're now prepping for the postseason and still waiting to see who they draw.

Saturday's game ended in a shootout, with Jordan Binnington stopping both shots he saw. This is thus a fitting way to cap off what has been a breakout season for the goalie.

St. Louis found itself in last place in the central in January but sparked by an 11-game winning streak to start February, they secured a playoff spot in March.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs start next week.