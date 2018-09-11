Blues Beat Wild to End 3-Game Losing Streak
ST. PAUL, MN (AP) - Jaden Schwartz and Andy McDonald each had a goal and an assist, Brian Elliott stepped in and made 19 saves, and the St. Louis Blues snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Monday night.
Kevin Shattenkirk and Barret Jackman also scored for St. Louis.
Dany Heatley scored for the Wild, whose home winning streak ended at four games. Minnesota lost for just the sixth time in its last 21 games overall.
St. Louis began the day out of the playoffs and staring at a stretch with six of its next seven games coming on the road.
