Blues blast Sharks 7-2 for third straight win

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Blues scored the final four goals to turn a one-goal lead into a 7-2 rout of the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.

Alexander Steen, Jay Bouwmeester, Paul Stastny, Jori Lehtera, T.J. Oshie, Patrik Berglund and David Backes all scored for the Blues, who have now 20 goals in three games. Jaden Schwartz added three assists and Brian Elliott made 25 saves.

The Blues beat the Sharks 7-2 on Saturday in San Jose and then defeated the Coyotes 6-0 on Tuesday in Arizona. Thursday's game was the start of a seven-game home stand for St. Louis, which had played 16 of its previous 23 games on the road.

The Sharks, who rebounded from the loss to the Blues with road wins against the Jets on Monday and the Wild on Tuesday, got goals from Logan Couture and Melker Karlsson.