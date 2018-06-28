Blues Can Finish Off Sharks in Game 5

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- No team in the playoffs is deeper at goalie than the St. Louis Blues. It's a big reason they are one win away from their first playoff series triumph in a decade.

Brian Elliott is more of a 1A than Jaroslav Halak's backup. Elliott led the NHL with a 1.56 goals-against average, including nine shutouts. He's been carrying the load since Halak was sidelined by a lower-body injury early in their first-round series against the San Jose Sharks.

Elliott, who wasn't assured of a job in training camp, was just 1:07 shy of a shutout in Game 4. The 2-1 victory gave St. Louis a 3-1 series lead coming back home for Game 5 on Saturday night.