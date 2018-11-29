Blues' comeback efforts are not enough in loss to Red Wings

DETROIT- The St. Louis Blues traveled to Detroit on Wednesday night to take on the Detroit Red Wings. The game started off slowly, with no goals scored in the first period.

The Red Wings scored 3 straight goals within 11 minutes of the second period, and St. Louis had some catching up to do. Blues' David Perron was able to answer with a power play goal at 13:37. Less than two minutes later, St. Louis made the score 3-2 with another power play goal by Vladimir Tarasenko.

In terms of being in scoring position, the two teams were about even. St. Louis had 36 shots on goal while Detroit had 31. For the Blues, putting themselves in scoring position was crucial to cutting the Red Wings' lead. Eight minutes into the third period, David Perron scored his second goal of the game to tie the score up at 3. Tyler Bertuzzi broke the tie for Detroit shortly after to defeat St. Louis 4-3.

The Blues look to bounce back from this loss in Denver on Friday where they will play the Colorado Avalanche at 8 p.m.