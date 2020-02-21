Blues defeat Coyotes, second consecutive shutout

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues defeated the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, 1-0. The Blues have had back to back shutouts.

Both goalies showed out in the low scoring affair between to the two teams. Antti Raanta saved 45 shots for the Coyotes and allowed only 1. Jordan Binnington saved all 14 of the Coyotes shots on goal for the Blues.

Blues forward Ryan O'Reilly scored the lone goal of the game, and his tenth of the season, in the third period.

The Blues travel to Dallas to take on the Stars in a battle for 1st in the Western Conference on Friday.