Blues dominate Blackhawks on their way to a 4-0 shutout

St. Louis Blues logo

CHICAGO - The Blues travelled to Chicago Monday night to take on the struggling Blackhawks.

St. Louis, coming off a three game win streak, would look to continue their momentum tonight.

The Blues would waste no time getting off to a fast start as winger, MacKenzie MacEachern tapped in an easy finish to grab the lead for the Blues, 1-0.

The first period was more of the same for St. Louis; this time getting a goal from winger, Jaden Schwartz with the assists coming from David Perron and Alex Pietrangelo on the power play to extend the lead 2-0.

The Blues held their lead for the remainder of the first and into the second period.

St. Louis and Chicago went back and forth in the second period, trading shots throughout, but both teams held strong on defense as the score remained 2-0, in favor of St. Louis, at the end of the second period.

The start of the third was more of the same as neither team could find a way to score.

It wasn't until Blues' center, Brayden Schenn scored his 13th of the season to push the Blues' lead even further to 3-0.

St. Louis, now with the game all but decided, tacked on one final score, this time from Schenn's fellow center, Tyler Bozak.

Bozak's unassisted goal was only his second of the season and closed out the game with a final score of 4-0.

Along with their impressive offense, Blues' goalkeeper, Jake Allen, had an amazing game between the posts, tallying 38 saves on the night.

The Blues increase their win streak to four games and remain atop the central division with a record of 18-5-6.

St. Louis will travel to Pittsburgh for their next game to take on the Penguins, Wednesday night at 7:00.