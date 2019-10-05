Blues drop season opener

ST. LOUIS - The Blues lost their season opener 3-2 against the Capitals on Wednesday in overtime.

The Stanley Cup Champions didn't lose momentum in the off season.

It took 53 seconds for St. Louis to take the lead over Washington. Sammy Blais set up in front of the goal to slide one in.

Five minutes later, another Blues goal. Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo took advantage of the power play to make it 2-0.

The Capitals made a comeback at the end of the first period when Alex Ovechkin got a shot past Jordan Binnington. Dmitry Orlov went on to tie the game at the end of the second.

Washington settled it in overtime. Jakub Vrana sent one flying past Binnington to make the final score 3-2.

The Blues will have a chance to redeem themselves against the Dallas Stars on Saturday.