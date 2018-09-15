Blues Edge Avalanche in Preseason Play

DENVER (AP) -- Evgeny Grachev scored his third goal in four preseason games, and Adam Cracknell and David Backes added goals to lift the St. Louis Blues to a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night.

Grachev scored on a power play at 8:06 of the first period on a pass from Jamie Langenbrunner.

Cracknell wristed a shot from the center of the right circle past goalie Semyon Varlamov at 5:02 of the third and Backes scored an empty-netter with just over 58 seconds left in the game.

Paul Stastny scored for the Avalanche from up close 13 seconds later, but it wasn't enough and the Avalanche fell to 0-2 in exhibition play.

Colorado rookie Tyson Barie ended Jake Allen's shutout bid with a shot from the top of the left circle at 12:48 of the third.