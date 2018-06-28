Blues Extend Hitchcock Through Next Season

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Blues have extended coach Ken Hitchcock's contract through next season, though there will be some staff changes.

Assistant coaches Brad Shaw and Ray Bennett also will return. A third assistant coach, Gary Agnew, and goaltending coach Corey Hirsch are not being retained.

The 62-year-old Hitchcock led the Blues to a franchise-record 52 victories this season and has taken them to the playoffs all three of his seasons. He's 124-55-20, a franchise-best .673 winning percentage, and is seventh on the NHL career list with 657 wins.

The Blues have been eliminated in the first round of the playoffs the last two seasons, both times losing four straight after taking a 2-0 series lead against the defending Stanley Cup champion.