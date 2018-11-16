Blues F Stewart Suspended 3 Game For Illegal Hit

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis Blues forward Chris Stewart has been suspended three games for shoving Detroit Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall into the boards from behind.



The NHL announced the suspension without pay Wednesday.



The illegal hit occurred during the first period of Tuesday night's game. The league says Stewart will forfeit $46,621.62 in salary.



"The onus is on Stewart to avoid this hit completely or at the very least minimize it," league disciplinarian Brendan Shanahan said in a video explanation posted on the league's web site.



Stewart, a four-year veteran, is eligible to return Nov. 23 at Pittsburgh.