Blues fall flat against Jets

ST. LOUIS, MO - The St. Louis Blues lost to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, 4-2. The season series ends in a tie at 2-2.

The Blues offense looked good in the first period, putting up 18 shots, but couldn't get anything past Jets goalkeeper Connor Hellebuyck. The Jets' Jansen Harkins had the lone goal in the first period for either team. Andrew Copp and Jack Roslovic assisted on the goal.

Winnipeg continued the attack in the second period and went up 2-0 after a Patrik Laine goal from Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor. St. Louis struck back quickly scoring two goals in two minutes, one coming from Colton Parayko and the other from Carl Gunnarsson.

In the third period the Jets finished the game with a goal from Andrew Copp and an open net goal from Nikolaj Ehlers.

The Blues face the Dallas Stars at home on Saturday February 8th at 7 p.m. CT.