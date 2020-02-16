Blues fall victim to Predators

By: Nick Swanson, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

ST. LOUIS, MO - The St. Louis Blues fell to the Nashville Predators on Saturday, 4-3.

It was a bleak start for the Blues as they let up two goals in the first period. Viktor Arvidsson had the first goal of the day for the Predators after six and a half minutes. A few minutes later, Matt Duchene scored once again for Nashville.

Zach Sanford, coming off a 4 goal performance against Vegas, had the first goal for St. Louis in the second period. Kyle Turris of the Predators answered with a goal of his own less than thirty seconds later. Jaden Schwartz and Jordan Kyrou scored for the Blues a few minutes later to tie the game 3-3.

The lone goal in the third period came from Mikael Granlund of the Predators, to seal the game at 4-3.

The St. Louis Blues take on the Predators again on Sunday at 5 p.m. CT, this time in Nashville.

