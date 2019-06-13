Blues fans celebrate at the Blue Note

COLUMBIA - While the Blues took the ice in Boston, fans all over Columbia gathered downtown to watch the game. The Blue Note held a watch party with live music as the game played on the theatre's big screen.

A Blue Note manager said they started hosting watch parties for the game to give the community something to do together to get the summer season started.

"Even though it's not a home game, it's still a Blues game," Alex Campbell-Graves, Blue Note house DJ, said.

After Sunday night's loss in game six, Campbell-Graves said the fans at the Blue Note were disheartened.

"They were a little upset the other night, but hopefully we'll make up for it tonight," Campbell-Graves said during game seven.

The Blues did make up for it, beating the Boston Bruins 4-1 and leading throughout the game.

Inside the Blue Note, fans kept getting louder and more excited as the game went on.

"It's louder than any bass I've ever heard in my life you know, hearing the crowd erupt in happiness or applause is the greatest feeling," Campbell-Graves said.

As the game ended and fans left the theatre, some cried tears of joy, some laughed, some high-fived, and some promised to get Blues tattoos.