Blues forward Stastny out at least 5 weeks with broken foot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues forward Paul Stastny will be sidelined at least five weeks with a broken right foot.

The 29-year-old Stastny was injured in the second period of a 4-3 victory in Vancouver on Friday. He has a goal, four assists and a plus-four rating in five games.

The team placed Stastny on injured reserve Wednesday and said the injury will be re-evaluated in five weeks.

Stastny was hampered by a shoulder injury last season, his first with the Blues. He had 46 points in 74 games.