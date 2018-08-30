Blues forward Steve Ott to miss 3 months

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues forward Steve Ott will be sidelined for three months with a hamstring injury after he was hurt in the first period of a loss to Toronto on Saturday.

The team said on its website Sunday that Ott would undergo surgery on both hamstrings next week.

Ott was hurt when he missed a check on Maple Leafs defenseman Dion Phaneuf and did the splits into the boards. He was helped to the locker room after the first period and did not return to the game.

In 21 games, Ott has two assists and 34 penalty minutes.