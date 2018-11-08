Blues Get Extra Work Before Finishing Stretch

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Blues are getting extra conditioning for players coming off injuries, and they are working out the bad taste from backing into the Central Division title.

Players were on the ice long enough Monday to need a break. While there are no health issues, forwards Andy McDonald, Matt D'Agostini, Alex Steen and defenseman Roman Polak are rusty from layoffs.

The Blues are second in the Western Conference with 106 points, one point behind Vancouver. They lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, but clinched their first division title since the 1999-2000 season when Nashville lost to Chicago.

St. Louis has three games to go with the first two at home where they're an NHL-best 30-5-4.