Blues Get Extra Work Before Finishing Stretch
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Blues are getting extra conditioning for players coming off injuries, and they are working out the bad taste from backing into the Central Division title.
Players were on the ice long enough Monday to need a break. While there are no health issues, forwards Andy McDonald, Matt D'Agostini, Alex Steen and defenseman Roman Polak are rusty from layoffs.
The Blues are second in the Western Conference with 106 points, one point behind Vancouver. They lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, but clinched their first division title since the 1999-2000 season when Nashville lost to Chicago.
St. Louis has three games to go with the first two at home where they're an NHL-best 30-5-4.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Columbia police, fire and EMS personnel responded to at least a dozen overdoses involving synthetic marijuana Wednesday. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- While Missouri voted red overall in the midterms, green also won. The state is the 32nd to legalize... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Lack of funding and construction are among the reasons no new tornado shelters are on the horizon for... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The woman accused of killing 4-year-old Darnell Gray will be arraigned Thursday, appearing by video in the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Missourians voted against Proposition D on Tuesday's ballots by 54 percent. The other 46 percent of voters were in... More >>
in
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions . "At your request I am submitting... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County Sherriff's Office said one of the suspects has been detained in Kingdom City. The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The first accumulating snowfall of the season is expected Thursday night, followed by chilling air for the weekend.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Three high schools and an "all-star" group, made up of the best performers from different schools, competed... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Wednesday morning debate continued at the state Supreme Court on whether Governor Mike Parson had the legal authority... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Update: Missouri American Water officials said water has been restored to all 5,500 customers in southern Jefferson... More >>
in
FULTON - Fulton Police arrested a man in connection to several counts of assault, possible rape and kidnappings. Police... More >>
in
(CNN) -- A record number of women are projected to win seats in the House in a massive night for... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Democrat Nicole Galloway won the Missouri State Auditor’s race against Republican Saundra McDowell Tuesday night. Galloway is... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri voters have passed Amendment 2, legalizing medical marijuana. This makes the state the 32 nd in the... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS - Attorney General Josh Hawley defeated Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill Tuesday after she conceded defeat at the end... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - It's easy to see which candidates are leading and how various issues are faring on the KOMU 8... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A 27-year-old Texas man pleaded guilty to participating in the theft of 650 guns from a UPS... More >>
in