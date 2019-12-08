Blues give up five goals in big loss to Maple Leafs

ST. LOUIS - The Toronto Maple Leafs beat the St. Louis Blues handily Saturday night, 5-2.

The Maple Leafs jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on a Zach Hyman goal. Ivan Barbashev would answer for the Blues, tying the game at one just four minutes in.

The Blues would continue to give up goals without answer for the rest of the first period. At the end of the first, the score was 4-1 in favor of the Maple Leafs.

The aforementioned Zach Hyman would finish with two goals but wouldn't be alone as Maple Leafs' centerman Auston Matthews extended the lead to 5-1 on a power-play goal, his second score of the night.

The Blues' David Perron found the net early in the third period to cut the deficit to 5-2, but no further goals were scored.

St. Louis loses their second straight but remains atop the Central Division. They return to action December 10th against the Sabres in Buffalo.