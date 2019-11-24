Blues have the hot stick as they burn the Flames 5-0

St. Louis Blues logo.

ST. LOUIS - The Blues hosted the Calgary Flames Thursday night after a bounce back win on Tuesday against Tampa Bay got them back into the win column.

Calgary would outshoot the Blues 40-31, but was unable to get the puck into the back of the net against Jordan Binnington as he shutout the Flames tonight.

Zach Sanford would score the first goal of the game in the first period for the Blues and would open up the flood gates for Saint Louis as it scored consistently through the match.

Oscar Sundqvist and David Perron both scored in the 2nd period with Perron's off a power play to enhance the Blue's lead and another goal by Oscar Sundqvist and Vince Dunn would ice the game as Saint Louis defeats Calgary 5-0.

The Blues improve to 14-4-5 on the season and will next host division rival Nashville Predators on Saturday night.