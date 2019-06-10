Blues heading to game seven

ST. LOUIS - The Blues missed out on the opportunity to end the Stanley Cup Final a game early on Sunday.

The Boston Bruins pushed the series to game seven in a dominant victory at the Enterprise Center. St. Louis' chances disappeared throughout the final period. The Bruins led 1-0 heading into the third, however, by the end of the game they had a 5-1 lead and victory.

Ryan O'Reilly scored the lone St. Louis goal on Sunday via official review. O'Reilly shut down Tuukka Rask's chances of becoming just the fourth goalie in the last 60 years to post a shutout on the road when facing elimination in the Stanley Cup Final.

St. Louis will travel to Boston for its last chance to win the franchise's first Stanley Cup. Game seven begins at 7:00 P.M. at the T.D. Garden in Boston.