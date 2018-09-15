Blues Hit Comeback Victory

By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Matt D'Agostini scored at 3:58 of overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 3-2 comeback victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night.

Jason Arnott and David Backes scored in regulation, and Brian Elliott made 27 saves for St. Louis.

In overtime after the Blues killed a penalty, Vladimir Sobotka won a faceoff, got the puck back from Pietrangelo and fed D'Agostini in the slot for a redirection past goalie Cam Ward.

Brandon Sutter had a goal and an assist for Carolina, Jay Harrison also scored, and Ward stopped 40 shots.

The Blues snapped a two-game losing streak and ended the Hurricanes' winning streak at three.