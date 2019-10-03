Blues host season opener after winning Stanley Cup last season
ST. LOUIS - Wednesday night the Blues will host the Capitals in the season opener.
Both teams have won the Stanley Cup within the last few years, with the Blues winning in the 2018-19 season and the Capitals winning in the 2017-18 season.
The Blues will be raising their 2018-19 the championship banner before the game tonight.
This year's lineup for the Blues contains many from their victory season, including right wing Vladimir Tarasenko and goalie Jordan Binnington.
The game starts at 7 P.M.
